Mexico agrees to raise import quota of S. Korean cold-rolled steel products
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Mexico has agreed to increase its import quota of South Korean cold-rolled steel products, South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday.
Last month, Mexico said it will import 662,000 tons of cold-rolled steel sheets in 2023, up from 548,000 tons in 2019, according to the ministry.
The move came after South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn made the request for an import quota hike of cold-rolled steel sheets during his visit to the Latin American country in October.
Cold-rolled sheets are produced by processing hot-rolled steel sheets and are mainly used in automobiles and home appliances.
