Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' over top prosecutor's suspension (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes over top prosecutor's suspension, expected to accept Choo's resignation next week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul Dongbu Detention Center reports 288 more coronavirus infections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily cases hit all-time high of 1,241 while gov't hesitant about Level 3 distancing (Segye Times)
-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' after court grants injunction against top prosecutor's suspension (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes to public over top prosecutor's suspension (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon says he respects court decision, apologizes for public confusion over Yoon's suspension (Hankyoreh)
-- Daily new high of 1,241 coronavirus cases outpaces disease chief's prediction (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes, yet renews call for prosecution to 'self-reflect' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung retakes No. 1 spot as global chipmaker in terms of market cap (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Yonhap News Summary
-
5
S. Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
(LEAD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
5
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases reach new high of 1,241: PM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives for U.S. troops in S. Korea