Today in Korean history
Dec. 27
1904 -- Korea's royal court under the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) appoints U.S. diplomat D.W. Stevens as its foreign affairs adviser.
1945 -- Top diplomats from the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union hold a meeting in Moscow and announce a five-year United Nations trusteeship over Korea.
1978 -- Park Chung-hee is inaugurated as the ninth president of South Korea. He immediately pardons then pro-democracy leader Kim Dae-jung.
2000 -- Delegates from South Korea arrive in Pyongyang to hold the first preliminary meeting on the establishment of inter-Korean economic cooperation talks.
2013 -- The transportation ministry issues a license for a new affiliate of the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. in its uncompromising stance against striking workers, ending a decadeslong loss-incurring rail monopoly.
2017 -- A foreign ministry task force releases the outcome of its months-long probe into how a 2015 deal on Japan's wartime sexual slavery was reached between the South Korean government of President Park Geun-hye and Japan. It said Park's government kept part of the deal secret from the public in order to avoid criticism for concessions it made to Tokyo.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
3
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Yonhap News Summary
-
5
S. Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases reach new high of 1,241: PM
-
5
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives for U.S. troops in S. Korea