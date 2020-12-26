Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 26, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 10

Incheon 07/02 Cloudy 10

Suwon 08/-2 Sunny 10

Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 06/-8 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 10/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 12/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 10/01 Sunny 20

