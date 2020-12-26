China probes S. Korean tanker over suspicion of smuggling refined oil: embassy
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Chinese authorities recently examined a South Korean-flagged tanker over suspicion that it was smuggling refined oil to China, its embassy in Seoul said Saturday.
The embassy's explanation came after a local newspaper reported that Chinese authorities inspected the oil and chemical tanker for an unknown reason, sparking speculation that it was involved in an illicit ship-to-ship transfer of oil to North Korea banned under the U.N. Security Council's sanctions regime.
Seoul's foreign ministry confirmed the probe took place but denied it had anything to do with the sanctions against Pyongyang.
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul also confirmed Saturday that it was unrelated to the North's sanctions.
"The corresponding oil and chemical tanker was suspected of illegally exporting refined oil to China in the southeastern waters off the island of Shangchuan in Jiangmen, in Guangdong Province," embassy spokesperson Wang Wei said in response to a Yonhap query.
"The vessel had not raised a flag at the time, and our Coast Guard carried out the inspection because it was detected as a Chinese ship according to the automatic identification system," he said.
Wang added that the Korean Coast Guard handed over the jurisdiction for the inspection and other due procedures to the Chinese side after submitting documents proving that it was a South Korean vessel.
The Chinese authorities stopped the 9,000-ton vessel with some 20 people, including four South Koreans on board. The vessel, which was released last weekend, is currently en route to South Korea.
Upon arrival, the Seoul government is expected to further check why the vessel came under Chinese legal scrutiny.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Yonhap News Summary
-
5
S. Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
(LEAD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
5
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases reach new high of 1,241: PM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives for U.S. troops in S. Korea