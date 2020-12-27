Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 27, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 30

Incheon 09/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 10/01 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 07/-3 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/01 Sunny 60

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 60

Jeju 14/09 Rain 80

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 60

Busan 10/04 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!