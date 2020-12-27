Gov't seeks 3 mln-won small biz relief funds, landlord tax credit hike in new virus handouts
SEJONG, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to include relief grants of up to 3 million won (US$2,700) for small business owners in a new COVID-19 economic relief program expected to be announced this week, according to officials Sunday.
The country's third round of emergency relief package, expected to reach nearly 5 trillion won, will likely be announced later in the week, after being approved in a senior ruling party-government meeting and the regular weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to ruling party and government officials.
The move comes as more smaller merchants and self-employed people are facing the growing burdens of paying rental fees due to the government's order to suspend their business amid the protracted pandemic.
The government is reportedly planning to provide up to 1 million won to 2 million won to small retail business sites as "business stability funds," with roughly 1 million won in additional funds for subsidies for rent.
The grants will only be available to businesses that have undergone forced closures and suspensions due to the government's strengthened social distancing rules.
The government is also considering raising the amount of tax credits to landlords who voluntarily reduce rents for small businesses from the current 50 percent to up to 70 percent.
Officials are also considering including contract workers and freelancers in the new relief program. Such workers were eligible to receive 500,000 won in emergency funds in the government's fourth supplementary budget passed earlier this year.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
3
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Yonhap News Summary
-
5
S. Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
5
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher pandemic rules under consideration
-
3
China probes S. Korean tanker over suspicion of smuggling refined oil: embassy
-
4
(2nd LD) Churches meet online, streets deserted on 1st Christmas since COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
5
New virus cases under 1,000, tougher pandemic rules under consideration