Today in Korean history
Dec. 28
1908 -- After colonizing the Korean Peninsula in 1905, the Japanese colonial government establishes the Oriental Development Company in Seoul as an economic base to control Korea's land and business. Japan forced Korea to transfer the ownership of some state land to the company on the pretext of modernizing agriculture, and the Japanese company lent money to Korean farmers at high interest rates, controlling nearly a third of the cultivated land on the peninsula within 20 years.
1926 -- Independence fighter Na Seok-ju shoots himself to death after throwing grenades into a Japanese-owned bank and the Oriental Development Company in Seoul. Born in Jaeryong, Hwanghae Province, now in North Korea, in 1892, Na left for northeast China at age 23 for military training and joined the Korean exile government in Shanghai as a fund collector and security guard.
1989 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Yugoslavia.
1991 -- North Korea declares its northeastern maritime cities of Rajin and Sonbong to be "free economic zones" ready to provide benefits to foreign investors in an effort to enliven the country's faltering economy.
2000 -- South Korea and the United States complete a revised Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which expanded South Korean jurisdiction over U.S. military suspects and set legal grounds for environmental protection on U.S. military bases.
The agreement, made after five years of negotiations, came amid growing public antagonism toward the U.S. after a bombing incident in Maehyang-ri, the pollution of the Han River by a U.S. base and the revelation that U.S. soldiers had killed hundreds of Korean civilians during the Korean War.
The revision called for the handover of U.S. soldiers accused of murder, rape or 10 other serious crimes to South Korean authorities at the time of their indictment.
2010 -- The Constitutional Court declares the telecommunications law that punishes internet users for spreading false information online is unconstitutional, a move seen as upholding freedom of expression on the web.
The decision comes after a famous online pundit known by his pen name "Minerva" filed a petition with the top court after being indicted on charges of spreading false information on the web. He was later acquitted.
2015 -- South Korea and Japan reach a deal to resolve the issue of Korean women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War II.
2018 -- South Korea's defense ministry expresses deep concerns and regrets over Japan's release of a 13-minute video clip showing the operation of its Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-1 patrol aircraft to back up its claim that a South Korean naval destroyer targeted its warplane with its fire-control radar a week earlier.
(END)
