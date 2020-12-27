Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean posthumously tests positive for COVID-19 after return from Britain, variant possibility being examined

All News 13:35 December 27, 2020

SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- An elderly South Korean man, who recently returned from Britain, has posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said Sunday, with officials looking into whether the virus is a new variant fast spreading in the European nation.

The man in his 80s had remained in self-quarantine at home in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, after arriving from Britain on Dec. 13. He passed away Saturday morning at a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest.

Samples from the man's body revealed that he was positive with COVID-19. Health authorities are examining whether the virus strain from the body is that of the new variant reportedly spreading fast in Britain.

Health authorities have said they have not detected the mutated virus here yet.

The country has halted all flights from Britain until Dec. 31 after the European nation reported a new COVID-19 variant that is believed to spread much faster.

The new strain is believed to transmit 50 to 70 percent faster than any other variant found in the United Kingdom, according to Britain's preliminary research outcome.

A board shows the arrival time of a flight from London at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Dec. 24, 2020, as South Korea has suspended flights arriving from Britain until the end of this year over concerns about a new strain of the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)

