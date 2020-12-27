(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
(ATTN: UPDATES with extension of distancing rules; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to extend the current social-distancing restrictions in the greater Seoul area until Jan. 3, opting not to raise them to the toughest level, despite the winter wave of the novel coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol announced that the Level 2.5 distancing, the second highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 alert system, will remain in effect in the nation's capital area, which covers Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.
Although the nation's daily new virus cases have hovered around 1,000, the government aims to bring the winter wave under control without raising virus curbs to the toughest level because it would deal a severe blow to millions of small merchants.
In the rest of the country, Level 2 restrictions, the third highest level, will be applied until Jan. 3, officials said.
Under the Level 2.5 restrictions, gatherings of more than 50 people are banned, but the government has already enforced more stringent antivirus measures, including a nationwide ban on private gatherings of five or more people, since last Wednesday.
Shortly before health authorities announced the extension of tougher distancing rules on the greater Seoul area, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun indicated that the government is likely to stick to the current level.
"The special measure that we are already implementing includes steps that are even tougher than that of Level 3 social distancing," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response. "I once again earnestly call on people to continue to join in and cooperate with (anti-virus measures)."
