Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 December 28, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't determined to complete vaccination within 6 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Small businesses, mom-and-pop stores to be granted subsidy of up to 3 mln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- President Moon meets with ruling party chairman Lee to discuss possible Cabinet reshuffle (Donga Ilbo)
-- President Moon to replace 4 minsters today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to give 3 mln won to struggling small business owners (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae to conduct partial reshuffle, including chief secretary (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New COVID-19 variant spreads worldwide, Japan bans foreign arrivals (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3 mln won given to fitness centers, karaoke centers; 2 mln won to restaurants, coffee shops (Hankyoreh)
-- Cabinet reshuffle looms (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to provide up to 3 mln won to small businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2.72 mln people live below poverty line (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Restrictions extended to Jan. 3 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea extends toughened social distancing until Jan. 3 (Korea Herald)
-- Households emerge as hot beds for new virus infections (Korea Times)
