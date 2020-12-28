(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 28)

Cheong Wa Dae is suspected of having intervened systematically in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election to get a longtime friend of Moon's elected. The presidential office is under suspicion that it forced its inspectors to pull the plug on their probes of alleged bribery involving Yoo Jae-soo, who is said to be so close to Moon as to call him "brother." A former Cheong Wa Dae official is implicated in investment fund fraud. People suspect that other figures related to Cheong Wa Dae and the ruling party may also have been involved. Prosecutors are probing allegations that the government manipulated findings about the economic feasibility of the Wolsong-1 reactor to comply unconditionally with Moon's policy to phase out nuclear energy.