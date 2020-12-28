S. Korea investigating new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday it has identified a new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu, amid the growing concerns over the disease further straining the local poultry industry.
The new suspected case was reported from a duck farm in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The country has so far reported 29 farm-related avian influenza cases since late November, including an infection from a guest ranch.
The latest case was confirmed from a duck farm in Gurye, 422 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday.
To prevent the further spread of the disease, South Korea has been speeding up the process to destroy birds from infected farms and their surrounding areas.
As of Sunday, local authorities have culled around 9.4 million birds.
Meanwhile, 42 cases in wild birds have been confirmed since late October.
