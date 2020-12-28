Public disapproval of Moon's presidency close to 60 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has tied its all-time low, while public disapproval of his job performance has surged to the highest point so far, a poll showed Monday.
In the four-day Realmeter survey conducted on 2,008 people, aged 18 or older, nationwide till last Thursday, 36.7 percent of respondents supported the president, down 2.8 percentage points from the previous week.
Moon's rating had fallen to 36.7 percent, the lowest since he took office in May 2017, in the second week of December and bounced back to 39.5 percent the following week in Realmeter's tracking polls.
The proportion of those who gave a negative assessment of Moon's presidency rose 2 percentage points to a record high of 59.7 percent.
The survey results appear to have been affected by a string of controversies over the government's COVID-19 vaccine procurement policy, police handling of Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu's alleged assault of a taxi driver and whether Land Minister nominee Byeon Chang-heum is suitable ethically for the post, according to the pollster.
It also cited news reports that former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, Chung Kyung-sim, has been convicted of academic and financial wrongdoings and the president's son, Moon Joon-yong, took an artist subsidy for his recent exhibition.
Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party sank 1.3 percentage points to 29.3 percent and that for the main opposition People Power Party gained 2.2 percentage points to 33.8 percent.
The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
