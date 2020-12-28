Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 December 28, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 20

Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 20

Suwon 10/02 Sunny 20

Cheongju 10/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 10

Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 0

Busan 15/06 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!