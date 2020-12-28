Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 December 28, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 20
Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 20
Suwon 10/02 Sunny 20
Cheongju 10/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 20
Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 10
Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 15/06 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Yonhap News Summary
-
5
S. Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: report
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
5
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher pandemic rules under consideration
-
5
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain