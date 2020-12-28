KBO contenders still looking to complete foreign player puzzle as 2020 nears end

Rare is a team that enjoys success without significant contributions from foreign players, but on the flip side, a club can still miss the postseason despite strong performances from foreign players. In 2020, the Lotte Giants finished below .500 and nine games out of the playoffs in seventh place, despite impressive debut seasons from right-hander Dan Straily, who topped the league with 205 strikeouts, and shortstop Dixon Machado, who quickly became one of the KBO's best defenders at any position.