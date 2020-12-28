S. Korea's media ad market at over 14 tln won in 2019: report
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's media advertising market is estimated at 14.4 trillion won (US$13.1 billion) for last year, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier, on the back of a boost in online ads, a government report showed Monday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said online ad spending here stood at 6.5 trillion won in 2019, up 14.1 percent from the previous year, with much of it focused on mobile platforms. Mobile advertisements accounted for 71.3 percent of the total online ads at 4.7 trillion won, up 27 percent from the previous year.
In comparison, computer-based online ads stood at 1.9 trillion won, down 8.9 percent over the same period.
As online mobile ads surged, broadcast TV advertising dropped to 3.8 trillion won last year, down 4.1 percent from the previous year.
The ministry added that advertisements on print media rose 1.1 percent to 2.4 trillion won over the same period, thanks to an increase in newspaper ads.
The report estimated the country's media ad market to slightly grow this year to reach 14.6 trillion won and top 15 trillion won in 2021.
