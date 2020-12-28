Seoul stocks up Monday morning on U.S. stimulus deal, eased Brexit uncertainties
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, backed by a fresh U.S. stimulus deal and eased uncertainties from Brexit.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.48 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,823.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bullish after finishing at an all-time high the previous session, led by chip and bio advances.
Investor sentiment remained high on imminent U.S. fiscal spending aimed at coping with the virus fallout in addition to eased woes over Britain's departure from the European Union (EU).
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.42 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.5 percent, and Celltrion edged up 0.14 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver and its rival Kakao both retreated 0.53 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem dropped 0.49 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI declined 0.53 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,097.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Yonhap News Summary
-
5
S. Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
5
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher pandemic rules under consideration
-
5
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain