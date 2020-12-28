Hanwha Solutions acquires U.S. hydrogen tank maker
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp., a South Korean energy solutions company, said Monday it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. hydrogen tank firm Cimarron Composites LLC as part of a diversification strategy.
Hanwha Solutions plans to complete the process to take over an entire stake in the U.S. industrial tank equipment maker by April, the company said in a statement.
"The company will invest US$100 million, including the acquisition capital, in Cimarron by 2025," the statement said.
The acquisition of Cimarron will help Hanwha Solutions secure advanced technologies required for hydrogen tanks for vehicles, trailers, high-pressure tanks for charging stations and others, it said.
Tom DeLay, a former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) researcher, set up Cimarron as an in-house venture in 2008. It became an independent company in 2015 that offers composite tank and pressure vessel equipment.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
Yonhap News Summary
-
4
BTS' 'Dynamite' rebounds to top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 with drop of holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
(LEAD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended virus curbs