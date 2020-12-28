KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 23,500 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,855 UP 70
Daesang 26,400 DN 300
GC Corp 354,000 DN 9,500
GS E&C 35,050 DN 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,900 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 559,000 DN 4,000
POSCO 273,500 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,900 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,500 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,700 DN 85
DB INSURANCE 45,100 UP 100
SamsungElec 78,700 UP 900
NHIS 11,700 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,830 DN 80
SK Discovery 64,500 DN 300
LS 72,200 DN 300
Binggrae 56,500 UP 500
GCH Corp 33,150 DN 900
LotteChilsung 110,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 189,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 53,500 DN 300
CJ 89,300 UP 900
JWPHARMA 34,400 UP 300
LGInt 24,050 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 7,700 DN 90
SK hynix 115,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 544,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,900 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,300 DN 1,050
Kogas 30,800 UP 500
Hanwha 27,900 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 6,100 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 217,000 DN 11,000
ORION Holdings 13,950 UP 150
KCC 194,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 167,500 DN 3,500
