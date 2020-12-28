KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 29,000 DN 1,250
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,400 UP 900
Daewoong 47,100 DN 300
SamyangFood 99,400 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,200 0
CJ CheilJedang 382,500 0
TaekwangInd 783,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 6,980 DN 20
LG Corp. 87,600 UP 2,600
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,700 DN 260
KAL 26,350 DN 550
POSCO CHEMICAL 103,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 20,000 UP 250
L&L 10,000 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,800 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,250 DN 50
Shinsegae 233,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 301,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE 34,750 UP 50
SGBC 66,500 UP 3,800
Hyosung 80,900 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,700 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 33,500 UP 200
HITEJINRO 32,250 UP 600
Yuhan 76,600 UP 3,100
CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 55,900 UP 500
DaelimInd 83,000 DN 5,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14650 UP300
KiaMtr 62,800 UP 1,100
DWS 32,950 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 124,500 UP 12,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 UP 1,750
DB HiTek 46,250 UP 3,300
GS Retail 34,650 UP 200
Ottogi 585,000 UP 7,000
IlyangPharm 60,700 DN 2,800
F&F 82,200 DN 1,200
KPIC 220,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,450 UP 150
