KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,440 DN 120
MERITZ SECU 3,970 UP 85
HtlShilla 80,200 DN 700
Hanmi Science 68,000 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 167,500 0
Hanssem 104,000 UP 500
KSOE 106,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,490 DN 140
SKC 91,700 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 47,550 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 51,000 UP 900
S-Oil 68,100 DN 900
LG Innotek 180,500 UP 6,500
OCI 81,900 DN 4,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,500 UP 500
HMM 12,900 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 47,700 0
KumhoPetrochem 137,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,050 DN 600
Mobis 250,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,400 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,920 DN 10
SYC 61,100 UP 100
S-1 85,800 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 61,200 DN 700
ZINUS 98,600 DN 2,400
KorZinc 416,000 UP 3,000
SKTelecom 247,000 0
S&T MOTIV 50,100 UP 500
HyundaiElev 39,600 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,050 DN 150
Hanon Systems 15,950 UP 50
SK 240,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 112,500 DN 6,500
Handsome 29,500 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 72,700 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 182,500 DN 1,500
