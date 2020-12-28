KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO 27,050 UP 50
SamsungSecu 43,150 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 11,250 0
IBK 9,480 UP 30
DONGSUH 32,050 UP 50
SamsungEng 12,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 140,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,830 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 35,050 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 21,250 0
KT 25,500 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 14,300 DN 500
LG Uplus 12,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,400 DN 700
KT&G 88,600 UP 200
DHICO 12,850 DN 500
Doosanfc 50,200 DN 2,200
LG Display 18,050 UP 200
Kangwonland 23,150 UP 50
NAVER 281,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 373,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 898,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 123,000 DN 3,500
DSME 27,000 UP 350
DSINFRA 7,780 DN 240
DWEC 4,670 UP 25
DongwonF&B 178,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,200 UP 550
LGH&H 1,638,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 814,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 17,850 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,600 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,450 DN 200
Celltrion 333,500 DN 14,000
Huchems 25,600 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,700 UP 200
KIH 80,000 0
LOTTE Himart 31,600 UP 100
