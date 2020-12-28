KEPCO 27,050 UP 50

SamsungSecu 43,150 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 11,250 0

IBK 9,480 UP 30

DONGSUH 32,050 UP 50

SamsungEng 12,900 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 140,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 4,830 UP 110

SAMSUNG CARD 35,050 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 21,250 0

KT 25,500 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 DN2500

LOTTE TOUR 14,300 DN 500

LG Uplus 12,000 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 81,400 DN 700

KT&G 88,600 UP 200

DHICO 12,850 DN 500

Doosanfc 50,200 DN 2,200

LG Display 18,050 UP 200

Kangwonland 23,150 UP 50

NAVER 281,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 373,000 DN 1,000

NCsoft 898,000 UP 1,000

KIWOOM 123,000 DN 3,500

DSME 27,000 UP 350

DSINFRA 7,780 DN 240

DWEC 4,670 UP 25

DongwonF&B 178,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO KPS 31,200 UP 550

LGH&H 1,638,000 UP 13,000

LGCHEM 814,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 17,850 UP 450

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,600 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,450 DN 200

Celltrion 333,500 DN 14,000

Huchems 25,600 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,700 UP 200

KIH 80,000 0

LOTTE Himart 31,600 UP 100

