KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 38,250 UP 750
CJ CGV 23,700 DN 100
LIG Nex1 30,550 UP 300
Fila Holdings 43,700 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,850 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,430 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 201,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 11,600 UP 100
SK Innovation 178,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 27,200 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 45,600 UP 150
Hansae 17,950 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 76,400 DN 400
Youngone Corp 31,900 UP 150
CSWIND 164,500 UP 6,000
GKL 15,950 DN 350
KOLON IND 39,900 DN 150
HanmiPharm 330,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 6,050 UP 110
emart 149,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY408 50 UP1200
KOLMAR KOREA 48,050 UP 300
HANJINKAL 60,000 DN 500
DoubleUGames 59,400 DN 1,200
CUCKOO 101,000 0
COSMAX 98,400 UP 700
MANDO 59,200 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 789,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 60,400 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 30,150 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 DN 100
Netmarble 124,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S318500 UP5000
ORION 123,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 138,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 378,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 24,900 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 0
Big Hit 156,500 DN 1,500
