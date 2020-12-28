Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K-pop girl group ITZY to release first English album next month

All News 17:28 December 28, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group ITZY plans to release its first English-language album next month, stepping up its entry into the global music market.

The album, titled "Not Shy," will be released at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, JYP Entertainment, its management agency, said Monday. It will carry English versions of four main tracks of its albums -- "Not Shy," "Wannabe," "Icy" and "Dalla Dalla."

An online countdown event will begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on NOW, a music streaming platform of Naver, South Korea's No. 1 internet portal, the agency said.

ITZY, consisting of Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yuna, debuted in February 2019 and became an instant hit. The band won 10 rookie awards for that year.

"Not Shy," the main track of the band's third EP released in August, was recently selected as one of the best K-pop numbers of 2020 by the U.S. magazine TIME.

This poster, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows the tracklist of ITZY's first English language album, "Not Shy." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

