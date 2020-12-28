K-pop girl group ITZY to release first English album next month
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group ITZY plans to release its first English-language album next month, stepping up its entry into the global music market.
The album, titled "Not Shy," will be released at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, JYP Entertainment, its management agency, said Monday. It will carry English versions of four main tracks of its albums -- "Not Shy," "Wannabe," "Icy" and "Dalla Dalla."
An online countdown event will begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on NOW, a music streaming platform of Naver, South Korea's No. 1 internet portal, the agency said.
ITZY, consisting of Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yuna, debuted in February 2019 and became an instant hit. The band won 10 rookie awards for that year.
"Not Shy," the main track of the band's third EP released in August, was recently selected as one of the best K-pop numbers of 2020 by the U.S. magazine TIME.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' rebounds to top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 with drop of holiday remix
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
4
Over 70 pct of S. Koreans joined boycott of Japanese goods: survey
-
5
Chinese, Russian military aircraft violate S. Korea's air defense zone
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
(LEAD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended virus curbs