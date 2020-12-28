Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in dismissed criticism Monday that his government has fumbled its COVID-19 vaccine procurement policy, saying inoculation is expected to start as planned in February next year.
He cited concerns that South Korea might have not secured enough vaccines yet or that its people would take shots too late.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends UK flight ban as COVID-19 variant confirmed in arrivals
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first cases of a more transmissible variant from three arrivals from Britain, and decided to extend the suspension of flights from the European nation by one more week.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the three members of the South Korean family who came from Britain last week were confirmed to have the new COVID-19 strain.
-----------------
N.K. leader could skip New Year's Day speech ahead of party congress: experts
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could skip a New Year's Day address later this week because he could unveil policy directions at a Workers' Party congress expected to convene in the coming weeks, experts said Monday.
Kim has delivered a televised speech on Jan. 1 almost every year since he took power following the death of his father in 2011 to put forth his annual policy plans and directions. The speech has been closely watched for signs of where the reclusive country could be headed for the following year.
-----------------
N. Korea logs positive economic growth for 1st time in 3 years in 2019: data
SEOUL -- North Korea's economy grew for the first time in three years last year, data showed Monday.
The reclusive country's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4 percent last year after two consecutive years of contraction of 4.1 percent in 2018 and 3.5 percent in 2017, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
S. Korea to maintain nuclear phaseout scheme, scale back coal power generation
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it will gradually diversify its energy mix by using more sustainable sources, such as solar power, and scale back the use of coal and nuclear power, in line with the country's goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Under the ninth basic plan on the electricity supply, which will run through 2034, sustainable energy sources will take up 8.6 percent of the country's energy mix, soaring from this year's 3.3 percent, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Seoul stocks hit new high on U.S. stimulus deal, eased Brexit uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks set a new record high Monday, backed by a fresh U.S. stimulus deal and eased uncertainties from Brexit. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.74 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 2,808.6.
-----------------
Hanwha Solutions acquires U.S. hydrogen tank maker
SEOUL -- Hanwha Solutions Corp., a South Korean energy solutions company, said Monday it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. hydrogen tank firm Cimarron Composites LLC as part of a diversification strategy.
Hanwha Solutions plans to complete the process to take over an entire stake in the U.S. industrial tank equipment maker by April, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
Inmates infected with COVID-19 at Seoul detention center transferred to prison in southeastern region
SEOUL -- Hundreds of inmates of a Seoul detention center infected with the new coronavirus were transferred to a prison in the southeastern region on Monday, the justice ministry said.
A total of 528 cases linked to Dongbu Detention Center in eastern Seoul was confirmed as of Sunday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). They include 488 inmates and 21 prison officials, and none of them have shown serious symptoms.
(END)
-
