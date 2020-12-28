Defense ministry vows 'active push' for assessment of conditions for OPCON transfer next year
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will work with the United States next year to actively carry out assessments of whether the country is on course to meet the conditions required for retaking wartime operational control of its forces from Washington, the defense ministry said Monday.
The commitment by the South Korean military leadership was made during the biannual meeting to review this year's progress regarding the envisioned OPCON transfer.
"Our military will continue efforts to boost defense capabilities to meet conditions for the transition at an early date," the ministry said in a statement. "We will also proactively push for Korea-U.S. joint evaluation about transition conditions."
The right conditions are South Korea's capability to lead the allies' combined defense mechanism, its capacity for initial responses to the North's nuclear and missile threats and a stable security environment on the peninsula and in the region.
Some critics say that those terms are vague and in-depth discussions are necessary to clarify them.
The ministry also said it will continue close consultations with the U.S. to carry out a Full Operational Capability (FOC) test. The test, meant to check if Seoul is on course to meet the conditions, was supposed to be held this year, but the two sides were not able to do that fully due to the COVID-19 situation.
"The OPCON transfer is one of our government's major policy goals and a key task for achieving our self-defense goal. We should push related projects in an proactive and systematic manner," Suh said while presiding over the meeting.
South Korea and the U.S. have revealed some differences about the issue.
During the bilateral defense ministers' meeting in October, then-U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that it will take time to meet required conditions for the transition, while Suh said that the two sides will work together to get prepared by meeting the conditions at an early date.
Though the transition is not time-based, the current Moon Jae-in administration hopes to retake the OPCON of its troops from Washington within his term that ends in May 2022.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' rebounds to top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 with drop of holiday remix
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
4
Over 70 pct of S. Koreans joined boycott of Japanese goods: survey
-
5
Chinese, Russian military aircraft violate S. Korea's air defense zone
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
(LEAD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended virus curbs