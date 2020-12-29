Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea confirms 1st COVID-19 variant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon approves land minister's appointment amid opposition protests (Kookmin Daily)

-- COVID-19 variant from Britain reaches S. Korea, alarm over quarantine (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon unilaterally approves land minister's appointment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 variant from Britain enters S. Korea (Segye Times)

-- No reason to show concern over COVID-19 vaccine: Moon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Mutated COVID-19 variant from Britain detected day before banned entrants (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea confirms 1st COVID-19 variant from Britain (Hankyoreh)

-- 2 senior legal officials nominated to lead new high-profile anti-corruption agency (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Delivery Hero to sell Yogiyo for takeover of Woowa (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment to be available next month (Korea Economic Daily)

