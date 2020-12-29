Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:11 December 29, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea confirms 1st COVID-19 variant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon approves land minister's appointment amid opposition protests (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 variant from Britain reaches S. Korea, alarm over quarantine (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon unilaterally approves land minister's appointment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 variant from Britain enters S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- No reason to show concern over COVID-19 vaccine: Moon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Mutated COVID-19 variant from Britain detected day before banned entrants (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea confirms 1st COVID-19 variant from Britain (Hankyoreh)
-- 2 senior legal officials nominated to lead new high-profile anti-corruption agency (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Delivery Hero to sell Yogiyo for takeover of Woowa (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment to be available next month (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- British virus strain reaches Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 variant from UK puts local authorities on alert (Korea Herald)
-- Korea on alert over spread of new COVID-19 variant (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!