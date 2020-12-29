(URGENT) S. Korea reports 40 additional coronavirus deaths, total now at 859: KDCA
All News 09:31 December 29, 2020
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
Over 70 pct of S. Koreans joined boycott of Japanese goods: survey
-
3
Chinese, Russian military aircraft violate S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
Revised law to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer enlistment
-
5
Daewoo E&C wins US$455 mln deal from Mozambique
Most Saved
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
1
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea extends UK flights ban as COVID-19 variant confirmed in arrivals
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.
-
4
(LEAD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended virus curbs
-
5
New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40