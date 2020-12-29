Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

December 29, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/02 Sunny 60

Incheon 02/01 Sunny 60

Suwon 03/01 Sunny 60

Cheongju 05/00 Sunny 60

Daejeon 06/-1 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 04/-2 Sunny 60

Gangneung 08/05 Sunny 70

Jeonju 07/02 Sunny 60

Gwangju 09/02 Sunny 60

Jeju 15/09 Sunny 60

Daegu 10/00 Sunny 70

Busan 15/07 Sunny 60

