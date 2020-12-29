Hitting big league fastballs, defensive flexibility keys for San Diego-bound Kim Ha-seong

The 25-year-old shortstop for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) also played some third base in 2020. Kim picked the perfect time to have his best offensive season, as he batted .306/.397/.523 with a career-best 30 home runs, 109 RBIs and 111 runs scored. The toolsy player also swiped 23 bags and had had more walks (75) than strikeouts (68) for the first time in his career.