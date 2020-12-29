(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms 31st case of highly pathogenic bird flu
(ATTN: UPDATES lead paras with latest confirmed case; CHANGES headline)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its 31st case of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza from local farms.
The latest case was reported at a chicken farm in Yeoju, 105 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Authorities earlier culled all poultry at the infected farm and at two other farms within a 500-meter radius.
The ministry is separately investigating three suspected cases at chicken and ornamental bird farms in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital city, and at a duck farm in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.
As of Tuesday, local authorities have culled around 9.8 million birds.
All poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are culled.
The ministry said the domestic market for poultry products nevertheless remains stable, pointing out that the culling of birds had only a limited impact on supply.
Meanwhile, 42 bird flu cases in wild birds have been confirmed since late October.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
Daewoo E&C wins US$455 mln deal from Mozambique
-
3
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
4
(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)
-
5
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40
-
2
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
3
New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea extends UK flights ban as COVID-19 variant confirmed in arrivals
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.