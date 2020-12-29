Biz sentiment for Jan. worsens amid tougher virus curbs: survey
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment for January worsened as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of a slowdown despite tougher social distancing rules, a survey showed Tuesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 91.7 for January, down from the 98.9 for December, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement.
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
"The third wave of COVID-19 is weighing on business sentiment. The government needs to deliver aggressive policy support to companies struggling with the pandemic," a KERI official said.
On Sunday, health authorities extended the current Level 2.5 distancing measures in the capital area and the Level 2 restrictions in the rest of the country until Jan. 3 on concerns over the impact on the economy.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will decide whether to move on to Level 3, the highest in its five-tier scheme, before the extended deadline.
The BSI has stayed below 100 for 32 consecutive months after reaching 100.3 in May 2018, said KERI, a research institute under the Federation of Korean Industries, South Korea's biggest business lobby.
KERI's analysis for this month gave an index of 93.4, down from 98 a month earlier despite the prolonged pandemic, it said.
KERI said 363 out of the 600 companies responded to the survey, which was conducted from Dec. 15-22.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
Over 70 pct of S. Koreans joined boycott of Japanese goods: survey
-
3
Chinese, Russian military aircraft violate S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
Revised law to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer enlistment
-
5
Daewoo E&C wins US$455 mln deal from Mozambique
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
1
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea extends UK flights ban as COVID-19 variant confirmed in arrivals
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.
-
4
(LEAD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended virus curbs
-
5
New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40