(LEAD) USFK begins initial COVID-19 vaccinations
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout as inoculation begins; ADDS photo)
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) began administering its initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to health care workers, first responders, and its command team, including Gen. Robert Abrams, officials said.
The first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Korea on Friday and had been in cold storage at Camp Carroll in the southeastern county of Chilgok before being distributed to USFK's three military treatment facilities Monday, according to the U.S. military.
The three locations administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at the U.S. Army Garrison in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul; the 51st Medical Group at Osan Air Base in the same city; and the 8th Medical Group at Kunsan Air Base, located in the western city of Gunsan.
"USFK started inoculating military and civilian healthcare workers, first responders and the USFK command team with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today across three USFK medical treatment facilities," the U.S. military said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Defense earlier chose the USFK headquarters as one of four sites outside the continental United States to receive the initial vaccinations.
The exact number of doses is not immediately known.
Following this initial phase of inoculations, additional vaccine shipments will arrive in South Korea to become available for those eligible and who choose to receive it, USFK said. It did not announce any related timetable.
The Moderna vaccine was authorized for emergency use earlier this month and taking a vaccine is not mandatory but voluntary.
But Abrams said, "I strongly encourage all eligible individuals to receive the vaccine."
"The COVID-19 vaccine is another tool that will help USFK maintain a robust combined defensive posture and our 'Fight Tonight' readiness approach," he said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
Chinese, Russian military aircraft violate S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
Daewoo E&C wins US$455 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
5
(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea extends UK flights ban as COVID-19 variant confirmed in arrivals
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.
-
5
New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40