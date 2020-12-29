Moderna to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
All News 11:02 December 29, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. biotech company Moderna will supply new coronavirus vaccine doses for 20 million people to South Korea starting in the second quarter of next year, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
The deal was reached in a video conference between President Moon Jae-in and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel held Monday, according to the South Korean presidential office.
