Seoul stocks turn nearly flat on ex-dividend day
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared earlier gains to turn almost flat late Tuesday morning, as investors weigh chances of further price hikes on the ex-dividend day.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.47 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,808.13 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded choppy on the ex-dividend session, in which investors become eligible to win year-end dividends even after offloading shares.
Investors were obliged to hold on to their shares until the previous session for year-end dividends. The final trading session of 2020 is Wednesday.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics retreated 1.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.37 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI spiked 7.16 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 3.17 percent, and Celltrion surged 9.62 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, retreated 0.53 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO declined 1.65 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved up 0.36 percent, with its rival Kakao climbing 2.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,094.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.4 won from the previous session's close.
