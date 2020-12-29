(LEAD) S. Korea's new top nuclear envoy holds phones talks with Chinese, Russian counterparts
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, held separate phone talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on Tuesday, in their first conversations since his appointment last week, the foreign ministry said.
His talks with China's Wu Jianghao and Russia's Igor V. Morgulov came as Seoul seeks global support for its efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, which has been stalled amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
"The two sides shared their assessments of the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and exchanged opinions on ways to cooperate in stably managing the situation and making progress on the Korean Peninsula peace process," the ministry said of the talks between Noh and Wu.
Noh asked for China to play a role in the resumption of talks with the North, while Wu reaffirmed Beijing's willingness to cooperate.
The two sides agreed to continue consultations on North Korea-related issues through various methods, including a face-to-face meeting at an early date, the ministry said.
During the talks between Noh and Morgulov, they also shared the need for their countries' continued cooperation over North Korean issues through face-to-face talks and other methods.
Noh invited Morgulov to visit Seoul at an early date, the ministry said.
Last week, Noh also held phone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Takehiro Funakoshi.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
