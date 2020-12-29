(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
Over 70 pct of S. Koreans joined boycott of Japanese goods: survey
-
3
Chinese, Russian military aircraft violate S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
Daewoo E&C wins US$455 mln deal from Mozambique
-
5
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
1
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea extends UK flights ban as COVID-19 variant confirmed in arrivals
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.
-
5
New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40