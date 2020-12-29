Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Asiana transports Russia's COVID-19 vaccines

All News 15:14 December 29, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Tuesday it has transported the first consignment of Russia's COVID-19 vaccines produced in Korea.

Asiana delivered the first batch of Sputnik V, Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, to Moscow on Friday, with the second batch of the vaccine set to be transported under the cold chain delivery system late Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Hankook Korus Pharm, a Korean pharmaceutical firm, manufactured the Russian vaccine on a consignment basis.

Airlines are expected to play a pivotal role in moving doses of vaccines across continents as the pandemic prolongs.

Russia's leading vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, is loaded onto an Asiana Airlines cargo plane bound for Moscow at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Dec. 29, 2020, in the photo provided by Asiana. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

