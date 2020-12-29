KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 7,820 UP 120
Hanwha 27,850 DN 50
DB HiTek 49,150 UP 2,900
CJ 91,100 UP 1,800
JWPHARMA 33,700 UP 250
LGInt 24,450 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,100 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 32,000 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 32,000 DN 250
Yuhan 73,900 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 0
DaelimInd 83,000 0
DOOSAN 52,600 DN 3,300
Daesang 26,000 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,770 DN 85
ORION Holdings 13,300 DN 650
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN350
KiaMtr 62,300 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 DN 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,500 UP 1,200
Kogas 30,350 DN 450
SK hynix 116,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 535,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,250 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,500 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 6,050 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 216,500 UP 9,500
KCC 193,500 DN 500
SKBP 168,000 UP 500
AmoreG 54,800 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 190,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 27,300 UP 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,500 UP 100
Celltrion 360,500 UP 33,000
GC Corp 388,000 UP 34,000
Hanmi Science 74,100 UP 7,400
DWS 34,450 UP 1,500
OCI 91,800 UP 9,900
KAL 26,900 UP 550
(MORE)
-
1
