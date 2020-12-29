KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongCement 6,750 DN 230
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,970 UP 270
LG Corp. 86,000 DN 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 105,000 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 19,050 UP 750
L&L 10,150 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,500 UP 1,250
Shinsegae 234,500 UP 1,500
Daewoong 50,900 UP 3,800
Hyosung 76,900 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 99,200 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,550 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 UP 500
TaekwangInd 802,000 UP 19,000
Nongshim 301,000 0
SGBC 67,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 34,300 DN 450
Binggrae 57,600 UP 1,100
GCH Corp 35,900 UP 2,750
LotteChilsung 109,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,680 DN 150
POSCO 270,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 35,750 UP 700
SPC SAMLIP 72,500 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,200 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,770 UP 70
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 601,000 UP 42,000
DB INSURANCE 43,650 DN 1,450
SamsungElec 78,300 DN 400
NHIS 11,150 DN 550
SK Discovery 66,500 UP 2,000
LS 72,200 0
Ottogi 574,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 220,000 0
IlyangPharm 65,100 UP 4,400
F&F 83,800 UP 1,600
NamsunAlum 4,545 UP 105
(MORE)
-
1
