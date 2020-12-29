KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 24,250 UP 550
LIG Nex1 30,150 DN 400
Fila Holdings 43,200 DN 500
SK Innovation 183,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,100 DN 1,750
HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 30
POONGSAN 27,000 DN 200
AMOREPACIFIC 206,500 UP 5,500
KBFinancialGroup 43,400 DN 2,200
Hansae 17,850 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 76,100 DN 300
FOOSUNG 11,750 UP 150
Youngone Corp 31,450 DN 450
CSWIND 168,000 UP 3,500
GKL 16,350 UP 400
KOLON IND 40,200 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY395 00 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 50,100 UP 2,050
HanmiPharm 348,500 UP 24,500
HANJINKAL 60,800 UP 800
DoubleUGames 59,800 UP 400
CUCKOO 99,300 DN 1,700
COSMAX 98,700 UP 300
MANDO 58,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 822,000 UP 33,000
BNK Financial Group 5,670 DN 380
INNOCEAN 59,500 DN 900
emart 150,500 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,450 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,800 UP 300
Netmarble 126,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S290500 DN28000
ORION 122,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 UP 150
BGF Retail 133,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 401,500 UP 23,500
HDC-OP 24,950 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 9,690 DN 460
Big Hit 158,500 UP 2,000
