Financial markets to hold year's final trading session on Dec. 30
All News 16:29 December 29, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock, foreign exchange and other financial markets will end this year's trading on Wednesday and reopen on Monday, the bourse operator said Tuesday.
The financial markets will close at the usual 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, and New Year's first trading will begin at 10 a.m., an hour later than the usual 9 a.m. opening, and close at the usual 3:30 p.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
