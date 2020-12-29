Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to launch regional cooperation forum against health crises

All News 17:25 December 29, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Health officials of South Korea, China, the United States and other regional partners were set to hold the inaugural meeting Tuesday of a regional cooperation forum aimed at jointly tackling public health crises like the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said.

President Moon Jae-in first proposed the establishment of the "Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative" during the U.N. General Assembly in September, mentioning North Korea, China, Japan and Mongolia as possible members of the forum.

Officials said that China, Mongolia, Russia and the United States have since committed to participating in the initiative, while North Korea has not responded to the proposal and Japan has expressed reservations about taking part in the forum.

On Tuesday evening, the forum's inaugural meeting will be held via video links, bringing together working-level government officials and health experts from five countries, including China, Russia, Mongolia and the United States, the ministry said.

Also attending the session will be officials from Japan's Embassy in Seoul.

"With today's first meeting, our government hopes to gradually develop ways for practical cooperation among related countries, and seeks to increase the participating countries, including North Korea," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a press briefing.

The government plans to continue to expand the forum to include North Korea and other countries.

President Moon Jae-in delivers a pre-recorded keynote speech during the virtual session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2020, in this photo later provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

