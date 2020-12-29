Fishing boat capsizes near Jeju, 7 crew members presumed aboard
All News 21:29 December 29, 2020
JEJU ISLAND, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat presumed to be carrying seven crew members overturned in waters near Jeju Island on Tuesday, the coast guard said.
The 39-ton vessel overturned at 7:44 p.m. in waters some 2.6 kilometers northwest of the Port of Jeju, which is located near the middle of the island's north coast.
A search is under way for the crew, according to the coast guard.
(END)
