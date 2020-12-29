(LEAD) Search under way for crew members from capsized fishing boat near Jeju
JEJU ISLAND, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Search operations were under way off the coast of Jeju Island on Tuesday night for the crew members of a capsized fishing boat, authorities said.
The coast guard said it received a report that the 39-ton vessel overturned at around 7:44 p.m. in waters some 2.6 kilometers northwest of the Port of Jeju, which is located near the middle of the island's north coast. Seven crew members were presumed to be aboard the vessel.
Rescue workers found the vessel at the site and are attempting to conduct a search, but strong winds and high waves are hampering their efforts. The coast guard sent a chopper and patrol ship.
The Navy and the Jeju municipal government have also sent vessels to help in the search.
Minister of Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol ordered the mobilization of all available resources, including the coast guard, Navy and local governments, for the search and rescue effort.
He also called for the safety of rescue workers to be ensured and the crew members' families to be speedily informed, his ministry said.
