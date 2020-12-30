Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to give 9.3 tln won to 5.8 mln people, including small biz (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 40 deaths overnight, fears over COVID-19 grow (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to double volume of Moderna's vaccine imports, Covax introduction unclear (Donga Ilbo)

-- 8 patients in one room, first death reported at detention center (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Belated responses create 'COVID-19 prison,' Dongbu detention center reports 1st death (Segye Times)

-- Cries for 'help' from detention center (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Leadership by veteran expert enables U.S.' fast vaccine development (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Police probe on ex-Seoul mayor ends without conclusion (Hankyoreh)

-- First death in Dongbu detention center, criticism arises over inaction about seriously ill patient (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 9.3 tln won of disaster relief fund to be given starting Jan. 11 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Stock craze, teenage investors grow 310,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

