Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to give 9.3 tln won to 5.8 mln people, including small biz (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 40 deaths overnight, fears over COVID-19 grow (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to double volume of Moderna's vaccine imports, Covax introduction unclear (Donga Ilbo)
-- 8 patients in one room, first death reported at detention center (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Belated responses create 'COVID-19 prison,' Dongbu detention center reports 1st death (Segye Times)
-- Cries for 'help' from detention center (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Leadership by veteran expert enables U.S.' fast vaccine development (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Police probe on ex-Seoul mayor ends without conclusion (Hankyoreh)
-- First death in Dongbu detention center, criticism arises over inaction about seriously ill patient (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 9.3 tln won of disaster relief fund to be given starting Jan. 11 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stock craze, teenage investors grow 310,000 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon becomes vaccine-buyer-in-chief (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea unveils W9.3tr virus relief program to help small biz, freelancers (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't in hot seat over poor detention facility management (Korea Times)
