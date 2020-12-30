(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 30)

After the redistribution of investigative authority between the prosecution and the police, a mammoth police organization takes off, starting next year. But there are concerns about a reshaped law enforcement body that has taken over the right to conclude investigations on its own from the prosecution and the right to investigate pro-North Korean activities from the National Intelligence Service when we consider a lack of checks on the behemoth police organization. The police have been accused in the past of reneging on their obligation to maintain political neutrality, clearly seen in its tepid investigations of the Blue House's intervention in the Ulsan mayoral election in 2018.