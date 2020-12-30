Industrial output rises, but consumption falls for 2nd month in Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output rose in November from a month earlier, but consumption declined for the second straight month, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that economic recovery momentum still remains weak amid the pandemic.
The nation's overall industrial production increased 0.7 percent in November from the previous month, compared with a 0.1 percent on-month fall in October, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, the industrial output fell 0.6 percent in November.
But retail sales dropped 0.9 percent from a month earlier, compared with a 1 percent on-month decline in October, the data showed, as people refrained from visiting offline stores due to tougher virus curbs.
Facility investment rose 3.6 percent on-month in November, a turnaround from a 3.2 percent fall in the previous month.
The country's industrial output, consumption and investment returned to growth in September following monthslong slumps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
