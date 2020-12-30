FM Kang voices hope for N. Korea to join new regional cooperation forum on health crises
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has voiced hope for North Korea to join a new regional cooperation forum to tackle public health crises like COVID-19, stressing the forum will help foster peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.
Kang made the remarks during an inaugural session of the Northeast Asia Conference on Health Security on Tuesday. The dialogue platform is based on an initiative that President Moon Jae-in proposed in September for regional cooperation in handling pandemics and other challenges.
"I hope to welcome North Korea to this initiative in the near future. Its participation would surely be in the public health interest of North Korea," Kang said, noting the two Koreas are "bound in a single community of life and safety."
"The spirit of inclusive cooperation and solidarity that the initiative would nurture would also strengthen the efforts to lay the groundwork for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and beyond," she added.
Kang also expressed hope that the initiative would build a platform to exchange participating countries' experiences with COVID-19 and develop into a more comprehensive architecture for addressing other emerging health risks.
"By addressing challenges together, we will be able to unleash the full potential for cooperation among regional partners," she said.
Tuesday's virtual semi-government session brought together government officials and civilian experts from South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
Daewoo E&C wins US$455 mln deal from Mozambique
-
3
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
4
(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)
-
5
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40
-
2
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
4
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over Korea amid report of military parade preparations in Pyongyang
-
5
(2nd LD) Daily infections back to over 1,000, death toll hits record high of 40